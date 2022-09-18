WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bayley Says It "Felt Good" To See Black & Gold NXT Logo Again

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 18, 2022

Bayley was recently a guest on the In The Kliq podcast, where she was asked about the impending rebranding of NXT from the rainbow 2.0. back into the black and gold.

“I don’t know exactly what that means for a change. They just changed the logo back which is — it just felt good to see that again. But the whole roster there is killing it. I’m so proud of all the girls. I’ve been able to spend so much time there during my rehab and gotten to know a lot of the guys, gotten to know a lot of the girls, and watch them train, watch how hard they work.”

Bayley continued.

“So I don’t think it really matters what it’s called, whether it’s called 2.0 and it has some paint splashed on it, or whether it’s the old black and gold, what they’re doing in the ring doesn’t change. They are just making everybody proud that came from there and they’re just going to continue to do so.”

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #bayley

