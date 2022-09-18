Bayley Says It "Felt Good" To See Black & Gold NXT Logo Again

Bayley was recently a guest on the In The Kliq podcast, where she was asked about the impending rebranding of NXT from the rainbow 2.0. back into the black and gold.

“I don’t know exactly what that means for a change. They just changed the logo back which is — it just felt good to see that again. But the whole roster there is killing it. I’m so proud of all the girls. I’ve been able to spend so much time there during my rehab and gotten to know a lot of the guys, gotten to know a lot of the girls, and watch them train, watch how hard they work.”

Bayley continued.