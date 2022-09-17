WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Files A New Trademark Related To "Next In Line" Programs

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 17, 2022

WWE Files A New Trademark Related To "Next In Line" Programs

It is being reported by Fightful that as of September 14th, WWE has filed to trademark "WWE Rush" for organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes' names, images, and likenesses (NILs).

The full description of the filling reads:

Mark For: WWE RUSH trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of organizing and conducting a program to enhance the use of student athletes' names, images, and likenesses (NILs); Organizing and conducting collaborative partnerships with student athletes for brand building, training, development, education, communications, promotion, and community relations services; Entertainment services, namely, organizing and conducting an array of sports entertainment events rendered live and recorded for the purpose of distribution; Organizing and arranging of exhibitions and events for sports and entertainment purposes; Entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; Providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and general interest via an online community portal; Providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest.

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Announced For The WWE Undisputed Universal Championship At Crown Jewel

As announced by Triple H Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 17, 2022 04:16PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #nil

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78560/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer