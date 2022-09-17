WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Has Cancelled Burning Spirit Event Amidst Typhoon Nanmadol Fears

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 17, 2022

NJPW Has Cancelled Burning Spirit Event Amidst Typhoon Nanmadol Fears

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out the following announcement:

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

As Typhoon Nanmadol is expected to make landfall in the south of Japan on September 18, NJPW has arrived at the difficult decision to cancel the evening’s Burning Spirit event in Beppu’s B-Con Plaza in the interests of safety.

We deeply apologise for the disappointment caused, as well as for the short notice of this announcement. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders; those requiring English assistance in the refund process can fill out a contact form at https://www.njpw1972.com/contact/inquiry/ with the category ‘ticket inquiries’.

Schedules live events in Fukuoka on Monday, September 19, and Kumamoto on Wednesday September 21 are currently set to proceed as planned; however attendees are encouraged to check English and Japanese web and social media for the latest information.

