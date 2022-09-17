Thunder Rosa Suffering From Back Injury

Thunder Rosa has provided an update on her condition via a new vlog.

“Hello everyone, sorry I’ve been gone. I just came back from my little break. I’m here at the South Texas Spine & Joint Institute with Dr. Kaiser. He is the one who helped me out, find out that I had a back injury. I’ll be coming here pretty often. I’ve been treated by him for over four years so he knows me very well. […] So I just had my first treatment. It’s gonna be six weeks, just to start. I’m going to be here four times a week.”

On how her back feels: