Thunder Rosa Suffering From Back Injury

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 17, 2022

Thunder Rosa has provided an update on her condition via a new vlog.

“Hello everyone, sorry I’ve been gone. I just came back from my little break. I’m here at the South Texas Spine & Joint Institute with Dr. Kaiser. He is the one who helped me out, find out that I had a back injury. I’ll be coming here pretty often. I’ve been treated by him for over four years so he knows me very well. […] So I just had my first treatment. It’s gonna be six weeks, just to start. I’m going to be here four times a week.”

On how her back feels:

“I’ve been up and about all day, since like eight in the morning. I’m doing my first physical therapy session today. This is after six weeks of being injured. Not traveling has actually made a huge difference.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #thunder rosa

