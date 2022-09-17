WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NWA Held Behind The Scenes Meeting With Talent, But Apparently It Was Viewed As "A Waste Of Time"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 17, 2022

Fightful Select has inside details on the meeting that went down earlier today behind the scenes of NWA, and it was noted that those asked about it had different interpretations of how it went down and what really happened.

There were several wrestlers, described as veterans, who thought the meeting was a ‘waste of time’ and unnecessary. One thing the talent were told was to clean up in the locker room and not leave it so messy.

The veterans felt that remark was directed more toward the extras than anyone else. While some people were bothered when Luke Hawx asked them to keep the locker room clean, others sided with him because he’s been promoting NWA, especially for Hard Times. However there wasn’t any heat over the comment.

One veteran said nothing “newsworthy” happened at the meeting, it was just unusual. Reportedly most of the names at the meeting weren't full time talents and the talent comes together one weekend every other month regardless.

Those who spoke include Hawx, Jay Bradley, Sal Rinauro and Caprice Coleman, but not, apparently, NWA management. Pat Kenney showed up at the end, which talent said was “overblown.”

Another wrestler claimed they walked out but nobody seemed to notice, so no one felt that was disrespectful.

Tags: #nwa

