Three More Matches Announced For Upcoming WWE NXT

WWE has announced three more matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA Network. You can check out the updated lineup below:

- NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh

- Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

- Nathan Frazier vs. Axiom

- Sanga vs. Von Wagner

- Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

- Ora Mensah debuts

