Three More Matches Announced For Upcoming WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2022

WWE has announced three more matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA Network. You can check out the updated lineup below:

-  NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh
- Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley
- Nathan Frazier vs. Axiom
- Sanga vs. Von Wagner
- Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
- Ora Mensah debuts

