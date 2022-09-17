Three More Matches Announced For Upcoming WWE NXT

WWE has announced three more matches for Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA Network. You can check out the updated lineup below:
- NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Tyler Bate vs. JD McDonagh
- Toxic Attraction vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley
- Nathan Frazier vs. Axiom
- Sanga vs. Von Wagner
- Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade
- Ora Mensah debuts
⚡ Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Announced For The WWE Undisputed Universal Championship At Crown Jewel
As announced by Triple H Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 17, 2022 04:16PM
