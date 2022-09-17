WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: WWE Press Conference Featuring Roman Reigns and Logan Paul

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2022

WWE is set to host an important press conference on Saturday afternoon featuring Logan Paul and Roman Reigns from the Dawg House Saloon & Sportsbook in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The company is believed to be announcing Paul is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5, 2022.

During the opening of Friday’s SmackDown. Logan and Paul Heyman had an exchange of words, and it was later revealed that both Paul and Reigns will be present for the press conference.

Check out the press conference below:


