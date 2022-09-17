Bayley Comments On WWE NXT Changing Back To Black and Gold

WWE superstar Bayley recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast to discuss NXT 2.0 changing back to "black and gold", and what she thinks that means for the brand going forward.

On what it means for the brand:

"I don’t know exactly what that means for a change. They just changed the logo back which is — it just felt good to see that again. But the whole roster there is killing it. I’m so proud of all the girls. I’ve been able to spend so much time there during my rehab and gotten to know a lot of the guys, gotten to know a lot of the girls, and watch them train, watch how hard they work."

On if the change will matter:

"So I don’t think it really matters what it’s called, whether it’s called 2.0 and it has some paint splashed on it, or whether it’s the old black and gold, what they’re doing in the ring doesn’t change. They are just making everybody proud that came from there and they’re just going to continue to do so."

Read more WWE news: