WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Bayley Comments On WWE NXT Changing Back To Black and Gold

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2022

Bayley Comments On WWE NXT Changing Back To Black and Gold

WWE superstar Bayley recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast to discuss NXT 2.0 changing back to "black and gold", and what she thinks that means for the brand going forward.

On what it means for the brand:

"I don’t know exactly what that means for a change. They just changed the logo back which is — it just felt good to see that again. But the whole roster there is killing it. I’m so proud of all the girls. I’ve been able to spend so much time there during my rehab and gotten to know a lot of the guys, gotten to know a lot of the girls, and watch them train, watch how hard they work."

On if the change will matter:

"So I don’t think it really matters what it’s called, whether it’s called 2.0 and it has some paint splashed on it, or whether it’s the old black and gold, what they’re doing in the ring doesn’t change. They are just making everybody proud that came from there and they’re just going to continue to do so."

Read more WWE news:

Several WWE Executive Released Recently

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that there were several WWE staff let go from the company on Friday. He wrote on social media [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 17, 2022 09:26AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #bayley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78553/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer