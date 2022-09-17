WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Announces New WrestleMania 39 Contest

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2022

WWE Announces New WrestleMania 39 Contest

WWE has announced a special WrestleMania 39 contest to celebrate Spanish Heritage Month. The winner of the contest will see one family sent to WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California:

WWE announces contest to send a family to WrestleMania 39

WWE brings families together – WWE Superstars, WWE Employees & WWE Fans. This Hispanic Heritage Month, WWE celebrates the importance of families and how together we are one Universe.

This month, WWE fans will have an opportunity to submit a message about what WWE means to their family and who they want to bring together, with the ultimate prize of reuniting at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this April! Stay tuned for more information on the #WWEFamilyReunion Contest!

Read more WWE news:

📸 PHOTOS: The Undertaker Reveals His New Custom Home Gym

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker might be retired from the ring but he shows no sign of slowing down his workout regime. The Undertaker pos [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 17, 2022 02:37PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78552/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer