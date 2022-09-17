WWE Announces New WrestleMania 39 Contest

WWE has announced a special WrestleMania 39 contest to celebrate Spanish Heritage Month. The winner of the contest will see one family sent to WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California:

WWE announces contest to send a family to WrestleMania 39

WWE brings families together – WWE Superstars, WWE Employees & WWE Fans. This Hispanic Heritage Month, WWE celebrates the importance of families and how together we are one Universe.

This month, WWE fans will have an opportunity to submit a message about what WWE means to their family and who they want to bring together, with the ultimate prize of reuniting at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this April! Stay tuned for more information on the #WWEFamilyReunion Contest!