📸 PHOTOS: The Undertaker Reveals His New Custom Home Gym

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker might be retired from the ring but he shows no sign of slowing down his workout regime.

The Undertaker posted on his Instagram to show off his new custom home gym. He posted the following caption with the photo:

“Wow! I can’t thank Bert Sorin and all the great people at @sorinex for outfitting my new gym! Totally blown away by it! #workout #swole #fitness #wwe #squatober.”

The Undertaker last wrestled in a Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.