Several WWE Executive Released Recently

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 17, 2022

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics is reporting that there were several WWE staff let go from the company on Friday. He wrote on social media:

"I'm told there were layoffs today to WWE's marketing department. Multiple people at the VP level were let go. Possibly a part of a restructuring to that department. EVP Catherine Newman was hired this summer as the new head of marketing."

In addition, it has been reevealed Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini resigned from her position on the Board of Directors. Additionally, Michelle McKenna and JoEllen Lyons Dillon were elected to the Board.

"Concurrent with the election of Mses. Dillion and McKenna, Erika Ayers Nardini has resigned from the Board," WWE's filing said. "With the recent acquisition of Barstool Sports by Penn Entertainment, Ms. Ayers Nardini’s time will be focused on the next chapter of this business and partnership. Ms. Ayers Nardini’s decision to resign from the Board was not due to any dispute or disagreement with [WWE], its management or any matter relating to [WWE's] operations, policies or practices."


Tags: #wwe

