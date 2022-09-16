AEW Rampage Full Recap (September 16, 2022)

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another episode of AEW Rampage, the fastest wrestling show of the week! Tonight’s card features a title match as ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe puts that belt on the line against former ROH Pure Champion, Josh Woods. Also, we get to see real life friends Danhausen and Ethan Page face off in the ring in what’s sure to be a highlight for the IWC. With all that in mind, and with Excalibur, Chris Jericho, JR and Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Darby Allin defeated Matt Hardy via Pinfall (10:01)

We start with Darby Allin vs Matt Hardy and the wrestlers are in the ring to start the show. The bell sounds before both men shake hands. When they lock up for the first time, they begin by exchanging wrist control until Darby pulls out a Side-Headlock Takeover but Matt fights back to his feet with more wrist control and attacks the arm of Allin. Darby gets another takedown but Matt fights out again before landing a shoulder tackle. Matt tells Darby he’s going to get deleted so Allin grabs a Crucifix pin for two. The action soon spills to the outside and eventually Hardy is driven into the ring steps by Darby. Allin returns Hardy to the ring but leaves him on the apron before climbing to the top rope and crashing and burning hard on the Senton Atomico as Matt rolls out the way. Hardy takes over, punishing the spine of Allin and using the ring post to do further damage until we go to break with Hardy and Allin heading back into the ring. Matt spends the next 90 seconds attacking Darby’s back by tossing him into the corner back and forth with Irish whips before he nails Darby with a Liger Bomb for two.

When we return to the match, Hardy lays in some forearms to the spine but Darby fights back from the corner. He tries for a Coffin Splash but gets caught but still fights back, getting a two count from a jack knife cover before nailing Matt with a Coffin Splash in the corner and doing more damage to himself than Matt. Hardy manages to counter with a Side Effect when Darby can’t get the Code Red and that earns him a two count. Matt picks Allin back up and hits the Side Effect once again before calling for a Twist of Fate. Hardy waits for Darby to get up and when he does, Darby counters with a Backslide for two and then manages to turn a Hardy Brainbuster into his own Scorpion Death Drop. We get a double down and Darby gets up to his feet and then heads to the top rope but Matt cuts him off to hit a BT Bomb for 2.9. Matt now climbs up top but misses the Moonsault Press and that lets Darby hit the Code Red for his own 2.9 before Allin then turns straight to the Last Supper pin and keeps Matt down for three. This was a lot of fun.

Darby leaves the ring and the lights go out. When they come back on, Julia Hart laughs at Hardy before Brody King takes him down from behind. Hart hands Brody a mic and he calls Sting and Darby out to challenge them to a No DQ tag match next week at Grand Slam.

Eddie Kingston Promo

Eddie vs Sammy IS happening and it’s happening next week. God damn!

A passionate @MadKing1981 calls out #JerichoAppreciationSociety's @sammyguevara before they collide at Grand Slam next week for #AEWRampage's 2-hour special!



Claudio Castagnoli Interview

Claudio comes out with Wheeler Yuta who looks longingly at Claudio’s belt as he lost his own recently. Claudio says that the ROH title stands for honor but the Blackpool Combat Club logo stands for excellence. He talks about Wheeler losing his title but says that you need to lose to learn lessons and he’ll win that title back. Claudio then puts Dax Harwood over for the match last week before saying that Mox vs Danielson will be amazing next week as they’re both members of the BCC. Chris Jericho interrupts him to tell him that the Jericho Appreciation Society is better than the BCC before trying to talk Claudio into giving him an ROH title opportunity so he can be an eight-time world champion. Claudio accepts happily and that match will be next week at Grand Slam and Claudio promises to beat the hell out of Jericho. Let’s go!

Jade Cargill Interview

Jade is being interviewed by Lexy Nair but she gets challenged by Diamante.

Penelope Ford w/ Kip Sabian defeated Willow Nightingale via Submission (8:26)

This match begins with a lock up and Penelope lays in strikes but Willow soon knocks her to the mat with a shoulder tackle. Ford tries to fight back but Willow manages to manoeuvre into a pin twice for a two count each time. Nightingale lays in a stiff chop and a Body Slam before landing a Crossbody for two. Penelope fights back again and manages to avoid Willow’s pounce attempt before attacking her with the knee drop on the apron and fighting outside as we head to break. Ford utilises the ring post before heading back into the ring where she lays in the offence further. Willow fights back with a Neckbreaker but misses on a running senton to allow Penelope to get back on the attack, locking in a choke. She begins to attack Willow in the ropes and earns a two count from a catapult before we get the blackout.

Once we do return to the match, the momentum has flipped. Willow lands a splash in the corner then drops Ford with a high boot and picks her up for a Spinebuster for two. Nightingale goes back on the attack but Ford fights back and then lands a stunner for another two count. Penelope Ford becomes the Chris Jericho Sports Entertainer of the week by Chris on commentary before she then immediately gets pounced across the ring by Willow, into the ropes. Willow almost wins with a Backslide but Ford fights back with a Pump Kick then drops Willow to the floor and locking in an Indian Death Lock to get the victory.

Hangman & Dark Order Interview

There’s a battle royale for the world title opportunity next week so Lexy asks Hangman and Dark Order about it. Hangman apologises for All Out, Alex accepts and they all discuss winning the battle royale until Rush and Jose the Assistant appear to try and recruit 10 again.

Next week on #AEWRampage, the Grand Slam Golden Ticket Battle Royal will take place where one man will win a shot at the #AEW World Title! Seems like the entire locker room has their eyes on that Golden Ticket!



Ethan Page w/ Stokely Hathaway defeated Danhausen via Pinfall (1:26)

Ethan comes out with his new friend in the Firm, Stokely Hathaway and Danhausen follows next. The match begins and Ethan implores the crowd to chant for Danhausen who pretends to curse him but mocks him instead. After a brief back and forth, Ethan lands a huge boot to the face and then beats Danhausen down with ground and pound strikes. Danhausen lands a right hand but Page drops him again and then lands the Ego’s Edge to get the win.

Ricky Starks Promo

Ricky says he’s done talking so now he wants Hobbs to know that he has Ricky’s undivided attention and promises Hobbs will see him in New York City next week.

"I will see you personally in New York City." No more talk, @starkmanjones has his target set on @TrueWillieHobbs.



Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Woods what’s on his mind and Woods puts Joe over before promising him a fight tonight. Mark Sterling then puts Woods over for winning matches in AEW but Joe hasn’t been here. Samoa Joe retorts and tells Woods that they’ll discuss this in the ring and come to an understanding before he threatens Sterling again. Looks like we’ve had enough talk, it’s time for the main event.

Samoa Joe defeated Josh Woods w/ Smart Mark Sterling & Tony Nese via Pinfall (10:10) to retain the ROH World Television Championship

Bobby Cruise does the announcements and Ian Riccaboni joins commentary as both men make their entrances. The bell rings after the code of honor handshake and then Joe and Josh begin to lock up and try to push their opponent back. Woods soon tries to begin to show off his technical wrestling and Joe stops the first attempt to get a clean break. The second attempt is more successful as he outmanoeuvres Joe but when Joe escapes the headlock, the two men exchange huge strikes in the middle of the ring. Woods is sent to the outside and Tony Nese attacks Joe behind the back of the ref to allow Woods to get Joe down and send us to break. Josh begins to work on the arm of Joe on the mat and has Joe in all kinds of trouble until Joe fights out again and tries to land some strikes. Josh is sent to the mat with a Joe shoulder tackle but then Woods lands a big pump kick and drops Joe down to the mat once more where he once again targets the arm. Joe fights out into a Headbutt before a Snapmare and some kicks but he misses a Splash and Woods snatches his arm into a Juji Gatame.

We return to the match and Joe is fighting against the Arm Bar, escaping with a roll up but Woods attacks the arm again until Joe snatches him into a Sleeper Hold. Woods fights out with a Side Suplex for two and then he once again goes back to attack the arm. Joe lands a Manhattan Drop, a Thrust Kick and a Senton for a close two count. Joe looks like his tank is running empty and Josh senses it but Joe nails him with a Powerslam and then takes Woods up top for the Muscle Buster. The two men on the outside cause a distraction to stop it and Woods fights back, hoisting Joe up for a knee strike after a standing variant for another two count. Joe lands an STO out of the corner on Woods, knocks Tony Nese off the apron with a forearm and then finishes Woods off with the Muscle Buster.

Nese attacks Joe after the bell and Woods joins in the attack but Wardlow saves him to torment Mark Sterling some more. Joe traps Sterling and Wardlow is about to Powerbomb him but Nese drags him to safety. Next week on Rampage we will get WardJoe vs Sterling’s boys (Woods & Nese) though!

And that was Rampage. A solid show as always that flies by. 7.5/10 for me but what did you think?