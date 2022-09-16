Logan Paul Has A "Massive Announcement" For Tonight's SmackDown

Logan Paul has taken to Twitter to declare that tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown!, Paul will have a "massive announcement."
You can see the tweet below.
MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 16, 2022
TUNE IN https://t.co/w3LMWOd9AG
Any speculation as to what the announcement will be?
⚡ Sean Waltman Believes Logan Paul Could One Day Be WWE Champion Material
During an interview with TMZ Sports, Sean Waltman praised Logan Paul for his ring psychology and believes one day he could be WWE Championsh [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 07, 2022 02:17PM
