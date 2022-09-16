WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Logan Paul Has A "Massive Announcement" For Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 16, 2022

Logan Paul Has A "Massive Announcement" For Tonight's SmackDown

Logan Paul has taken to Twitter to declare that tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown!, Paul will have a "massive announcement."

You can see the tweet below.

Any speculation as to what the announcement will be?

Sean Waltman Believes Logan Paul Could One Day Be WWE Champion Material

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Sean Waltman praised Logan Paul for his ring psychology and believes one day he could be WWE Championsh [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 07, 2022 02:17PM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78544/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer