Karrion Kross Thinks We're Headed For A New, Aggressive Era Of WWE

Karrion Kross was recently a guest on WWE Espanol, where he spoke about where he believes WWE is headed.
“I think this is going to be a very new and aggressive era. Things are just going to become very, very aggressive, and they were already aggressive to begin with, but, Triple H to me is the best boss I’ve ever worked for … He’s not an easy person to work for because excellence is expected, and that’s a good thing, because excellence brings out the best in everybody … If you have a question, he’s always available … In terms of ideas and things we’d like to create for fans, we can always go to him.”
⚡ EC3 Discusses Future Of Control Your Narrative Following Karrior Kross & Braun Strowman's WWE Arrivals
EC3 recently spoke with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, where he touched on the future of Control Your Narrative. "I am a professional a [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 15, 2022 11:41AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com