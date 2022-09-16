Karrion Kross Thinks We're Headed For A New, Aggressive Era Of WWE

Karrion Kross was recently a guest on WWE Espanol, where he spoke about where he believes WWE is headed.

“I think this is going to be a very new and aggressive era. Things are just going to become very, very aggressive, and they were already aggressive to begin with, but, Triple H to me is the best boss I’ve ever worked for … He’s not an easy person to work for because excellence is expected, and that’s a good thing, because excellence brings out the best in everybody … If you have a question, he’s always available … In terms of ideas and things we’d like to create for fans, we can always go to him.”