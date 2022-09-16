WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Releases Hispanic Heritage Match Collection, Featuring Rare 68-Year-Old Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 16, 2022

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has released a Best of special "Celebrating Hispanic Heritage" on the WWE Network and Peacock now. The collection includes a rare match from 68 years ago:

- Roy Shires vs. Rito Romero – 10/26/54 from Texas Wrasslin’

- WWWF Champion Ivan Koloff vs. Pedro Morales – 2/8/71 – WWWF at Madison Square Garden

- WWWF Champion Superstar Graham vs. Mil Mascaras – 12/19/77 – WWWF at Madison Square Garden

- WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine vs. Tito Santana: Steel Cage Match – WWF at Baltimore Arena 7/6/85

- Rey Mysterio & Konnan vs. La Parka & Psicosis – ECW at ECW Arena – 10/27/95

- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Eddie Guerrero – WWE No Way Out 2004

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Ric Flair vs. Carlito – Monday Night Raw – 9/29/05

- Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton – Wrestlemania 21

- Carlos Colon’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.

- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode – Wrestlemania Backlash 2021

Tags: #wwe #wwe network #peacock

