WWE Releases Hispanic Heritage Match Collection, Featuring Rare 68-Year-Old Match

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has released a Best of special "Celebrating Hispanic Heritage" on the WWE Network and Peacock now. The collection includes a rare match from 68 years ago:
- Roy Shires vs. Rito Romero – 10/26/54 from Texas Wrasslin’
- WWWF Champion Ivan Koloff vs. Pedro Morales – 2/8/71 – WWWF at Madison Square Garden
- WWWF Champion Superstar Graham vs. Mil Mascaras – 12/19/77 – WWWF at Madison Square Garden
- WWF Intercontinental Champion Greg Valentine vs. Tito Santana: Steel Cage Match – WWF at Baltimore Arena 7/6/85
- Rey Mysterio & Konnan vs. La Parka & Psicosis – ECW at ECW Arena – 10/27/95
- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Eddie Guerrero – WWE No Way Out 2004
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Ric Flair vs. Carlito – Monday Night Raw – 9/29/05
- Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle vs. Randy Orton – Wrestlemania 21
- Carlos Colon’s WWE Hall of Fame induction.
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode – Wrestlemania Backlash 2021
