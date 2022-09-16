EC3 Denies Velveteen Dream's Accusation That He Was Intoxicated During Bathroom Incident

EC3 recently spoke with Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda, where he elaborated further on his ongoing public dispute with Velveteen Dream.
“What else could I possibly even say or bother to address? It’s done. He recorded people trying to urinate in my bathroom. That’s the truth. You asked me a question regarding this man who I haven’t thought about in many years, and that story came to mind. WWE employees thanked me for telling that story out loud, so there is no thought of bringing him back to the company from those said employees."
On allegations from Dream that EC3 was intoxicated:
"No, I was a hundred percent sharp that night because no matter how much alcohol you have in life you do not forget the fact you walk into a restroom to see a camera recording looking directly at the toilet. So, no, there was no cloudiness about that, and all the accusations of confusion about who he was and, ‘We’re not friends. It’s childish banter, it’s very unfortunate, and I’m very sorry he’s going through such a hard time, especially with the law and obvious drug issues that he was arrested for."
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com