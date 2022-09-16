WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTO: Shawn Spears Trains With Two WWE Superstars

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 16, 2022

AEW star Shawn Spears shared a photo of himself with Natalya and Tyson Kidd, who he has been training with recently. 

He captioned the photo on Instagram: "Long post incoming:

Aways great to see 2 people whom I deeply admire and consider true friends in an industry of acquaintances.

The heart (no pun intended ) they bring to this industry and the knowledge they are eager to share, was a breath of fresh air for me tonight.

Seeing so many young, hardworking, up and coming talent can be an inspiring sight when inspiration can be tough to find after 20+ years.

Between the extraordinary mind, care and talent @tjwilson711 brings to professional wrestling and @natbynature without question, Hall of Fame career, a wealth of knowledge is available to learn how it’s done at the highest of levels.

Thank you for having me tonight my friends. I needed this"


Tags: #wwe #aew #shawn spears #natalya #tyson kidd

