Ethan Page Reveals Non-Wrestling Related Goal

Ethan Page was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where the topic of his Toy Hunt vlog came up. This led to Page being asked if he had any plans of opening his own toy store.

"That's my ultimate goal. For everything to be branded under the Toy Hunt umbrella. My comic book that's coming out, this is the first time I've ever said this, is going to be called Toy Hunt. I would love a store called Toy Hunt that is playing my Vlogs all the time and I'll make appearances at. That's my ultimate goal."

New Toy Hunt vlogs premiere Sundays at 1 p.m. ET.