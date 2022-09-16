WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Pillman Jr. Gives His Perspective On CM Punk / Elite All Out Media Scrum Incident

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 16, 2022

Brian Pillman Jr. was recently a guest on Cafe de Rene, where he was asked about what he witnessed from the CM Punk / Elite media scrum incident following AEW All Out.

"I wasn't there, so I didn't get to see who won the fight. I'm not going to decide whose side I'm on. Whoever won the fight, that's whose side I'm on. I'm not going to side with the losers, I'll say that. Honestly, it's over my head. I wasn't there. I look up to all the guys so I'm like, 'Damn, I can't believe my heroes are fighting each other.' It is what it is. Whenever I'm there, I'm just happy to be there and try not to piss anybody off and get punched myself. I'm sure people have probably wanted to punch me too. Good thing I've dodged that. They're all great guys. Everyone just loves the wrestling and different personalities. Things change. We were in Jacksonville and now we're on the road and it's a little more serious and people are starting to clash a little, that's all."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk #kenny omega #matt jackson #nick jackson #pat buck #christopher daniels #michael nakazawa #cm punk #ace steel #brian pillman jr

