Brian Pillman Jr. Gives His Perspective On CM Punk / Elite All Out Media Scrum Incident

Brian Pillman Jr. was recently a guest on Cafe de Rene, where he was asked about what he witnessed from the CM Punk / Elite media scrum incident following AEW All Out.

"I wasn't there, so I didn't get to see who won the fight. I'm not going to decide whose side I'm on. Whoever won the fight, that's whose side I'm on. I'm not going to side with the losers, I'll say that. Honestly, it's over my head. I wasn't there. I look up to all the guys so I'm like, 'Damn, I can't believe my heroes are fighting each other.' It is what it is. Whenever I'm there, I'm just happy to be there and try not to piss anybody off and get punched myself. I'm sure people have probably wanted to punch me too. Good thing I've dodged that. They're all great guys. Everyone just loves the wrestling and different personalities. Things change. We were in Jacksonville and now we're on the road and it's a little more serious and people are starting to clash a little, that's all."