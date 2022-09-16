Braun Strowman: "I Stuck To My Guns. I Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than Myself Or WWE."

Braun Strowman was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he spoke with any other wrestling promotions during his time away from the company.

"We [Strowman and his agent] talked to everybody, people reached out about stuff. I kind of play around with the ideas and I always said in interviews, and people thought I was stupid for it, 'I will never put on a pair of boots for anybody besides WWE' and I stuck to my word. I never put on another pair of boots. I went out, started my own thing, worked for myself, gave young talent a place to come to work, make a living, and hone their craft in CYN. I stuck to my guns. I will never wrestle for anyone other than myself or WWE. Here we are, the monster is home."