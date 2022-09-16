WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Braun Strowman: "I Stuck To My Guns. I Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than Myself Or WWE."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 16, 2022

Braun Strowman: "I Stuck To My Guns. I Will Never Wrestle For Anyone Other Than Myself Or WWE."

Braun Strowman was recently a guest on WWE After The Bell, where he was asked if he spoke with any other wrestling promotions during his time away from the company.

"We [Strowman and his agent] talked to everybody, people reached out about stuff. I kind of play around with the ideas and I always said in interviews, and people thought I was stupid for it, 'I will never put on a pair of boots for anybody besides WWE' and I stuck to my word. I never put on another pair of boots. I went out, started my own thing, worked for myself, gave young talent a place to come to work, make a living, and hone their craft in CYN. I stuck to my guns. I will never wrestle for anyone other than myself or WWE. Here we are, the monster is home."

Vince Russo Blasts Braun Strowman’s WWE Return As "Horrible Booking"

Former WWE creative writer Vince Russo has blasted Braun Strowman’s return which took place on Monday's RAW on USA Network. Strowman [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 06, 2022 01:52PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #braun strowman

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78535/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer