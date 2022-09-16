William Regal Recalls Getting Gun Put To His Forehead During Match With Larry Zbyzko

During the latest episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal recalled a high-stakes match he had against Larry Zbyzko:

"My job, if need be, is to make you hate me and I was very good at making people not like me. A lot of people know the comedy stuff but if I wanted to make a room of people, an arena full of people not like me and really not like me, I know how to do that and I was very good at that. Coming to the WWE was a — things had started to change and it was more of a character thing. When I was at WCW, people didn’t like me, and you go back now and watch it as comedy. I have no reason to lie to you about these stories. I came out the back of Macon, Georgia one night with six fellas kicking my car in and I had to run ‘em all off. I wrestled Larry Zbyskzo in the old coliseum in Jacksonville, Florida one night when I was doing the thing with him in ‘94 and me being only 26, just turned 26 and all about getting heat, it used to be, you had to go up onto a stage, like on some steps onto a stage and then off the side of the stage into the dressing rooms. On the wall at the back of the stage, there’s a huge American flag. Me, I’ve just beat Larry Zbyzsko and people are booing and booing and booing and it’s all that in the days when it was easy to — it was, ‘USA, USA, USA.’ Me not thinking and not knowing any better really because I’m 26 and… you know, I’ve been traveling the world for four years and not really noticed anything what was going on in the world. Never knowing American history."

On what happened when he tried to touch the flag: