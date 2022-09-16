Wardlow Feels The AEW Environment Backstage Is Turning Around For The Better

Wardlow was recently a guest on Dynamite Download, where he spoke about the current state of AEW and what he thinks needs to happen to turn it around.

"It's more important now more than ever. It was already necessary for me to turn it up, but where we are in the current state of AEW, it is even that much more important to amp it the fuck up. That's just what it is. It's time for everybody to step it up. Everybody that is talking about not having an opportunity, here is your opportunity. Here is everyone's chance to step it up. It's time to get back to the day one vibe. When it started, we were a family and we survived COVID like a family. We saw each other more than we saw our families. We're most definitely getting back, literally just this past week, it really felt like that strong bond again. We're on the right track now, it's great."

Wardlow continued.