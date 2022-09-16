WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Tony Khan Reveals What Made Him Want To Start AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 16, 2022

Tony Khan Reveals What Made Him Want To Start AEW

Tony Khan was recently a guest on Sporticast, where he revealed his mindset in what made him want to start All Elite Wrestling.

“What I saw in the space, and being wrestling fans, both of you guys can understand this, for a long time there was a company called WCW that had shows on TBS and TNT, and there is a long rich history of the Turner network showing pro-wrestling, we’re actually in the middle of celebrating 50 years of pro-wrestling on TBS, not straight through but pro-wrestling started on TBS 50 years ago. And it’s been something that I believe fans associate with a second national wrestling brand, a second international wrestling brand with those channels, TBS and TNT, and they were out of showing pro-wrestling and there were no wrestling companies that were really competitive in the market as well as salaries or TV exposure, and while it’s difficult to compete with one of the largest and most recognizable sporting brands, I think just in the past few years we’ve carved out a great space for ourselves and built a consistent ratings winner.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78531/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer