📸 Photos From MJF’s Engagement To His Artist Girlfriend

Artist Naomi Rosenblum announced on Instagram that she became engaged to AEW star MJF. She wrote, "I said yes …and yes, I forced him to smile for pics (after he told me im the luckiest girl in the world.)” MJF wrote on Twitter, “Ladies panicking on my TL don’t worry. Just cuz there’s a goalie doesn’t mean you can’t score. Strive for greatness. #Saltoftheearth"

Check photos of the happy couple below: