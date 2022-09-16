WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Update On Jeff Hardy Returning To AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 16, 2022

Jeff Hardy looks set to return to All Elite Wrestling very soon.

This follows his DUI arrest in June and subsequent suspension from AEW. Jeff has entered a "not guilty" plea to the charge with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for October.

AEW assisted Hardy in getting help with substance abuse, a requirement of Tony Khan if he is to return to the company. In an update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jeff is reportedly leaving rehab which will allow him to return to the ring:

"Jeff Hardy is expected to be out of rehab soon and back in the ring."

Also during the latest, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Matt said we'd be getting to soon see a "new Jeff":

"[Teaming with Wardlow] sounds great. I’m pretty excited. We’re getting close to the point where we meet the new Jeff and we figure out his future and what he ends up doing. I’m pretty excited because I feel like his mentality is like — he knows he has to make some changes and do what’s right. I feel like he’s at a point where he will this time around. I’m excited to have him back and I think this would be amazing. It’d be so much fun."


Tags: #aew #jeff hardy #matt hardy

