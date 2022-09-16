Anthony Bowens Talks Reaction The Acclaimed Got At AEW All Out 2022

Anthony Bowens recently spoke with The Sports Courier about the reaction he and Max Caster got at AEW All Out this year.

“We [Bowens & Caster] knew that we had a lot of support going into the pay-per-view [All Out] and we knew this would probably be the sleeper match of the pay-per-view and it ended up exceeding I guess everyone’s expectations and it’s a good lesson for a lot of the fans who like to whine and complain about things because all I heard throughout the entire week was, ‘Oh, there’s no build to this. It’s gonna suck.’ We’re professionals, allow us to do our job and we did it really well and we expected — again, we expected a really good reaction but that moment when they started chanting, ‘Oh scissor me daddy,’ I think if you watch the match, even Swerve [Strickland] kind of got caught off guard too. We both were like, ‘Oh sh*t’ and I was like, oh, I got to beat this guy up again. So there’s a moment in that match where it’s like wow, this is insane. I have a lot of goals and aspirations and Max too. We both wanna be successful in the professional wrestling business and we push each other to get to this point but, if you said it would happen within two years of being here, two years of being a tag team in general, it’s crazy.”