IMPACT Wrestling Results (9/15/2022)

Here are your IMPACT! Wrestling results for September 15th, 2022: courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com

Yuya Uemura vs Raj Singh

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura continues his excursion as he battles IMPACT Wrestling mainstay, Raj Singh! Early in the match, Singh disrespects Uemura with a series of slaps to the back of his head. Singh hits a strong Irish whip into the corner but Uemura avoids the follow up assault with an arm drag. Singh grabs Uemura’s hair, then takes him off his feet with a running dropkick. Uemura begins to fight back. Uemura regains his composure, then plants Singh with a bulldog. Singh delivers a series of headbutts, followed by a modified backbreaker for two. Uemura hits an overhead belly-to-belly, then capitalizes with his signature top rope crossbody to win!

Yuya Uemura def Raj Singh

Eight nights away from Victory Road, the road to Bound For Glory continues – an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey vs Mascara Dorada – X-Division Championship

Mike Bailey puts his X-Division Title on the line once again, this time against the Lucha senstation, Mascara Dorada! It’s a stalemate in the opening moments of the match as both competitors match each other’s pace. The fight spills to the outside where Dorada hits an arm drag. Dorada continues the assault with a dive through the ropes to the floor. Bailey avoids a top rope foot stomp, then locks in a leg submission in the middle of the ring. Bailey connects with a twisting shooting star for two. Dorada creates separation with a backbreaker but gets caught with a springboard Moonsault moments later. Dorada hits a Hurricanrana off the ropes to almost put Bailey away. Bailey connects with Ultima Weapon to remain the X-Division Champion!

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey def Mascara Dorada – X-Division Championship

Ultima Weapon CONNECTS and makes 8 successful title defenses for @SpeedballBailey!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QWmwrF6aKe — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2022

After the match, Bailey and Dorada are exchanging in a show of respect to one another when Kenny King attacks them both from behind! King lays out Bailey with the Royal Flush before retreating up the ramp.

We return to the remote location where Eric Young reveals to his followers the “revival of violence”.

IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore praises X-Division Champion Mike Bailey for his string of open challenge title defenses over the last few months. D’Amore tells Bailey that he’ll defend his title at Victory Road against one of Ring of Honor’s all-time best, Delirious. Not only that, but the Triple Threat Revolver will return at Victory Road with the winner earning an X-Division Title opportunity two weeks later at Bound For Glory. Competing in that match will be Trey Miguel, Kenny King, Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, Alex Zayne, Yuya Uemura, Mia Yim and Frankie Kazarian!

Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) vs Steve Maclin & Moose

Just eight nights before Moose, Steve Maclin and Sami Callihan tear each other apart in Barbed Wire Massacre, Moose and Maclin join forces for tag team action! Decay gain the early advantage when Taurus chokeslams his own partner onto the back of Maclin. Moments later, Moose clotheslines Taurus from the apron to turn the tide. Maclin reaches for the tag but Moose is heckling with a fan. Taurus rolls up Maclin to score the upset victory!

Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) def Steve Maclin & Moose

After the match, Sami Callihan appears on the balcony and reveals a video chat between Moose and Barrister RD Evans that proves Moose recruited Maclin to take him out. Moose also says that he is going to turn his back on Maclin before Maclin has the opportunity to do the same to him. Despite all of that, Maclin says that they’ve made a new deal and nothing is going to stop them from tearing Callihan apart in Barbed Wire Massacre. Callihan reveals hidden camera footage of Maclin saying that he will eliminate Moose before he’s stabbed in the back. Tensions explode between Moose and Maclin as a brawl ensues at ringside. Callihan blindsides Maclin and attacks him with a barbed wire baseball bat!

Jessicka and Rosemary argue over who cost Taya Valkyrie her match against Chelsea Green last week. Valkyrie has an idea to get them all on the same page.

Alisha vs Killer Kelly

The stunning and lethal Killer Kelly steps into the ring against Alisha! At Kelly’s request, Tasha Steelz joins Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt on commentary. Kelly locks in a sleeper as she stares down Tasha at the desk. Alisha attempts a backpack stunner out of the corner but Kelly counters into a sleeper hold. Kelly hits a pump kick, then locks in the Killer Clutch to win by submission!

Killer Kelly def Alisha

After the match, Tasha orders Savannah Evans to attack Kelly with a steel chair. Kelly pries the chair away from Evans and drags Tasha into the ring. Kelly goes face to face with Tasha as she mouths the words “I’ll see you at Victory Road”.

Coming soon, Joe Hendry will motivate IMPACT Wrestling!

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis vs IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander & Rich Swann – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander teams with trusted ally Rich Swann to battle Matt Taven and Mike Bennett for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles and revenge! Bennett and Taven begin the wear-down process on Swann as they cut off the ring and employ quick tags. Taven knocks Alexander off the apron, preventing Swann from making the tag. Moments later, Swann fights out of the opposing corner and uses his quickness to secure a tag. The pace quickens as Alexander goes on the attack, taking out Bennett with a rolling senton. The fight spills to the outside where Alexander back body drops Taven into his own partner. Swann soars with a top rope Moonsault to the floor. Taven connects with a springboard kick on Alexander, followed by Just the Tip but Swann breaks the pin attempt. Bennett sends Swann face-first into the steel ring post. Alexander is about to hit the C4 Spike on Taven when Eddie Edwards runs down to the ring. Alexander knocks him off the apron, then locks in the Ankle Lock on Taven. This time it’s Kanellis who distracts the referee as Edwards capitalizes with a kendo stick shot to Alexander. Heath hits the ring and gives Taven a Wake Up Call. The referee calls for the bell as Heath inadvertently gets Alexander and Swann disqualified!

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis def IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander & Rich Swann by Disqualification – IMPACT World Tag Team Championship

.@TheEddieEdwards tried to prevent Rich Swann and @Walking_Weapon from winning the IMPACT World Tag Team titles.. but @HEATHXXII accidentally did it for him! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TEmGcyxGQW — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2022

Zicky Dice delivers an envelope to Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, which reveals her opponent for Pick Your Poison at Victory Road – Max the Impaler. Dice tells her that if she doesn’t come out of the match at 100%, Masha Slamovich is going to kill her at Bound For Glory. Grace doesn’t take too kindly to Zicky’s words and says that next week, she’s going to kill him!

Heath apologizes to IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Rich Swann for causing the disqualification in their IMPACT World Tag Team Title match against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett earlier tonight. IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore challenges Alexander, Swann and Heath to get on the same page in a six-man tag team match against Honor No More at Victory Road!

Mickie James vs Hyan

It’s win or go home for Mickie James as she looks to earn another shot at the Knockouts World Title! Hyan dumps Mickie on the mat for an early two count. Mickie counters a vertical suplex attempt before exchanging strikes with her opponent. Mickie hits a flapjack, then heads to the top rope for an aerial assault. Mickie connects with the MickDT to keep her last rodeo alive!

Mickie James def Hyan

After the match, Gisele Shaw steals the spotlight from Mickie James and confronts her in the middle of the ring. Shaw asks if this is what it has come down to, Mickie James “begging for matches and wrestling nobodies”. Shaw says that Mickie is only delaying the inevitable, her career coming to an end. Shaw challenges her to match at Victory Road and it’s on!

Vincent continues to get in the head of PCO.

Digital Media Champion Brian Myers says that he has ridden the rollercoaster of success and failure in the wrestling business better than anyone else. Myers claims that in next week’s Digital Media Title Ladder match against Bhupinder Gujjar, the ladder of success is going to come crashing down on him.

.@Myers_Wrestling had strong words for @bhupindergujj4r before their LADDER MATCH NEXT WEEK ON #IMPACTonAXSTV for the Digital Media Championship! pic.twitter.com/VlUENZa5eb — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 16, 2022

Next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders, don’t miss an all-new IMPACT! just 24 hours away from Victory Road. Brian Myers defends the Digital Media Title against Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder match. NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Aussie Open battle the winners of tonight’s main event between The Good Brothers and the Motor City Machine Guns! Plus, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace takes on Zicky Dice and more!

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

Two of the most accomplished tag teams in professional wrestling history collide as The Good Brothers battle the Motor City Machine Guns for the first time ever! Sabin drops Anderson from the apron, then hits a running bulldog on Gallows. Shelley hits the ropes but Gallows shuts him down with a big boot. Gallows slows the pace as he begins to wear Shelley down. Anderson delivers an illegal knee to the back of Shelley to shut down his momentum. Moments later, Shelley breaks free and makes the tag to Sabin. The action is fast and furious as Sabin launches himself off the top rope with a double crossbody. The Guns are in total control as they take out The Good Brothers with slingshot crossbodies on the floor. Shelley locks in a Figure Four Leg Lock but Anderson makes it to the ropes. Anderson plants Shelley with a Spinebuster to create separation, leading to the tag for both teams. Gallows hits a pump-handle slam on Sabin but he counters the follow-up Magic Killer. Anderson almost puts Sabin away with the Gun Stun but Shelley breaks the count. The Good Brothers hit a double team back suplex but it’s still not enough to put Sabin away. The Guns deliver a flurry of unique double team offense, culminating with Skull and Bones on Anderson to win!

Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) def The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson)

After the match, both teams Too Sweet each other in a great sign of respect between these two legendary duos.

