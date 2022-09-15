Bayley Felt "Like A Mom" Watching Sasha Banks & Naomi Walk The Runway At New York Fashion Week

Bayley recently spoke with the In The Kliq podcast, where she was asked about the incident some time ago when Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE.

“It’s hard to give any thoughts since I wasn’t personally there, you know? And no matter — even if I was there, no one’s going to understand their mindset, or minds, or understand whatever happened besides Sasha and Naomi. So like, it’s hard for me to give any type of insight on that, because I’m not really sure. All I know is that what they’re doing now is killing it. I’ve been able to spend some time with them and they’re freakin — they’re models, they’re actresses, they’re singers, they’re amazing. And just, anywhere they go, no matter what they do, I support them and they’re going to take over everywhere, take over the world, whatever they want to do, they’re going to do great.”

On them getting to walk the runway at New York Fashion week:

“I was so nervous for them. I felt like a mom or something. You know, I’ve watched them win the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, but it felt different watching them come out on that runway. And for such a big deal, and something that they both really wanted to do and felt passionate about — super proud of them, and it was so fun. I had a great time.”

