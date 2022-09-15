AEW Dynamite Captures Top Cable Spot This Past Wednesday

TBS has sent out the following press release:
TBS’ AEW: Dynamite Captures Top Cable Spot on Wednesday
TBS’ “AEW Dynamite” ranked as the #1 cable program in 18-49 on Wednesday, reaching over 1.175M viewers, including 500K viewers in the key demo for the first time since June. Please see ratings highlights and program details below.
AEW: Dynamite
510K P18-49 (0.78 Rtg) / 613K P25-54 (0.97 Rtg) / 1175K P2+ (0.64 Rtg)
Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday among P18-49
+4% among P18-49 and +14% among P2+ vs. prior week’s episode
Last night’s “AEW: Dynamite” was live from Albany, NY, and featured the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions semi-finals with “American Dragon” Bryan Danielson facing “Lionheart” Chris Jericho, and three-time former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara battling three-time former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley to determine who will compete for the AEW World Championship next week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. In addition, the high-octane night included some firm words from MJF, AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) defending against The Lucha Bros. (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Jungle Boy taking on Jay Lethal, Powerhouse Hobbs in action against Matt DiMartino, and AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm & Athena battling Serena Deeb & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television.
⚡ Eric Bischoff: "Chris Jericho Has Forgotten More About Getting People Over Than Tony Khan Will Ever Know."
Eric Bischoff spoke on the most recent episode of Strictly Business about what he would do with the ongoing storyline in AEW between Chris J [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 15, 2022 06:03PM
