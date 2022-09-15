D-Von Dudley Believes "Reverend D-Von" Character Was Doomed From The Start

D-Von Dudley recently spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast about his Reverend D-Von, and how he felt about it.

“I wasn’t happy with the push of it. I thought the push could have been a lot better than what it was. Like I always said, the people that I went over on — John Cena, Randy Orton, yes they was in their prime. But Mark Henry, Val Venis, and the biggest one of them all, Triple H. I don’t think Triple H would have ever laid down for me if he thought that character was garbage, you know? I enjoyed it, Hunter enjoyed it. Hunter made a reference that D-Von was getting the short end of the stick. I remember Randy telling me that he had conversations with Hunter about it and they told him, he goes, ‘Yeah, D-Von is getting thew short end of the stick on this push. And I was like, ‘Wow, if Hunter’s saying that then I am getting screwed.”

D-Von continued.