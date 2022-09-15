WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
D-Von Dudley Believes "Reverend D-Von" Character Was Doomed From The Start

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 15, 2022

D-Von Dudley recently spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast about his Reverend D-Von, and how he felt about it.

“I wasn’t happy with the push of it. I thought the push could have been a lot better than what it was. Like I always said, the people that I went over on — John Cena, Randy Orton, yes they was in their prime. But Mark Henry, Val Venis, and the biggest one of them all, Triple H. I don’t think Triple H would have ever laid down for me if he thought that character was garbage, you know? I enjoyed it, Hunter enjoyed it. Hunter made a reference that D-Von was getting the short end of the stick. I remember Randy telling me that he had conversations with Hunter about it and they told him, he goes, ‘Yeah, D-Von is getting thew short end of the stick on this push. And I was like, ‘Wow, if Hunter’s saying that then I am getting screwed.”

D-Von continued.

“It was always — to me it seemed like it was it was always destined for me to fail. And I say that because you know, here it is, I’ve been in the tag team for 10 years. So I wasn’t really a singles competitor at that point, even though that was my first love. But I wasn’t a singles competitor at that point, so trying to get out of being a tag team wrestler and now doing things as a singles wrestler that was hard. Now, you put Batista who’s never really been on TV, never really been anywhere, never done anything, now you put him with me and I have to get him over along with myself? That’s a hard task.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #dvon dudley

