Eric Bischoff: "Chris Jericho Has Forgotten More About Getting People Over Than Tony Khan Will Ever Know."

Eric Bischoff spoke on the most recent episode of Strictly Business about what he would do with the ongoing storyline in AEW between Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia.

“Here’s what I would do if I was Tony Khan. I would say, ‘Chris Jericho, do me a favor buddy. Build a story for me for the next eight weeks, 12 weeks, whatever it is, where you get Daniel Garcia over. Call me when you’re done.'”

“Fine tune it, spread it out, break it down into pieces so you get a satisfying piece of that pie every week until you get to the piece where they’re going to put whipped cream on top. Let Chris do it. Let somebody who understands how to get somebody over do it. Chris does, Chris has forgotten more about getting people over than Tony Khan will ever know.”