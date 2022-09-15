WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Sign Guy Dudley" Lou D'Angeli Now Working For IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 15, 2022

According to a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, IMPACT Wrestling has hired Lou D’Angeli, formerly known as Sign Guy Dudley and Lou E Dangerously in ECW, to oversee their marketing going forward. It is also reported that he will have additional behind-the-scenes duties, but those were not specified.

According to the report, Lou was brought on board as a consultant for the company several months ago. He was recently hired for a full-time executive position and has been working behind the scenes at recent TV tapings.

D’Angeli has also previously worked as the Director of Marketing for Cirque du Soleil and he spent many years working for WWE as the Director of Live Events and Director of Promotions and Event Marketing.

