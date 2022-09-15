Updated Information On Lifted Suspensions Following AEW All Out Media Scrum Incident

A new report from Fightful Select has a few additional details on the talents suspended following the AEW All Out brawl suspensions following several being lifted. As previously noted, the quartet of Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels and Brandon Cutler are no longer suspended with Buck working last night’s AEW Dynamite.

The report also adds that Daniels and Nakazawa are now cleared to participate in matches at Tokyo Game show, where AEW Fight Forever will have a presentation. Everyone the site spoke with said they believed that the four were only preliminarily suspended as a precaution until aspects of the situation got allowed to settle.

The report notes that there is no timetable as of this week for The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s returns from suspension. Omega already planned to have the week off. As always, CM Punk and Ace Steel’s statuses are unclear, with Punk out due to injury. Steel was not at Dynamite this week.

The site notes that a couple of other names were nearby but not suspended, with the belief (though not confirmed) is that suspensions weren’t needed as they weren’t physically involved in the situation at all. AEW still has yet to confirm the suspensions.