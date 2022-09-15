WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

SPOILER On RAW Superstars Appearing On This Week’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 15, 2022

A spoiler concerning three WWE RAW Superstars to be featured on this week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX has been revealed.

During this week’s episode of RAW on USA Network, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL became the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. This now allows the team to work between RAW and SmackDown, and it seems they will be heading to the blue brand this week.

PWInsider reports creative plans for SmackDown will see the new Women’s Tag Team Champions, as well as Bayley on the broadcast. 

Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

