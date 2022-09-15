Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat Returning To The Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat will be wrestling one more time.

The pro wrestling legend has been announced for a match for Big Time Wrestling on November 27 at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorton Arena. His opponent is yet to be revealed.

Big Time Wrestling co-owner Steve Perkins told Sport Illustrated, "Ricky Steamboat is one of the greatest all-time, and we’re excited to bring a legend back to the ring"

Steamboat last wrestled in 2010 joining forces with his Richie Steamboat vs. The Dudebusters’ Caylen Croft and Trent Barreta at an independent show. His last WWE match was against Drew McIntyre in 2009 at a WWE house show.

Steamboat declined to be part of Ric Flair’s last match at Starrcast V in July.

