📺 WATCH: New Trailer For Wrestling Territories Docuseries From The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has released a new trailer for the new wrestling docuseries that will premiere next month on Vice TV.

Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Bruan Gewirtz of Seven Bucks Productions have teamed up with“Dark Side of the Ring” co-executive producers and co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener to produce the new series which is titled “Tales from the Territories.”

The synopsis reads:

“The territory days were the time before wrestling expanded nationally, when different areas across the US and Canada, aka “Territories,” were areas dominated by unscrupulous bookers, rabid fans who fervently believed in their favorite characters and fearless wrestlers who blurred the lines between fiction and reality both inside and outside the ring.”

The show will premiere on October 4th at 10 p.m. ET.