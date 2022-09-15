Velveteen Dream Ruled Guilty Of Violating Probation

We previously reported that Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark was arrested twice last month: on August 20th for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning and then on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia.

PWInsider is reporting that a judge recently ruled that Dream was guilty of violating probation over his August 20th arrest. He was released on September 13th, as the judge noted 25 days in Seminole County jail was enough punishment for the probation violation.

Additionally, Velveteen Dream was arrested back in November 2021 by the The Alamonte Springs Police Department. At the time, he was charged with possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle.

On April 21, 2022st, Judge Donna Goerner sentenced him to a year of probation for the possession of drug paraphernalia charge, $213 in court costs and 25 hours of community service. As of this writing, Dream still needs to serve the rest of is probation.