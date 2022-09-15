WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Velveteen Dream Ruled Guilty Of Violating Probation

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 15, 2022

We previously reported that Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark was arrested twice last month: on August 20th for First Degree Battery and Trespassing on property after a warning and then on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia.

PWInsider is reporting that a judge recently ruled that Dream was guilty of violating probation over his August 20th arrest. He was released on September 13th, as the judge noted 25 days in Seminole County jail was enough punishment for the probation violation.

Additionally, Velveteen Dream was arrested back in November 2021 by the The Alamonte Springs Police Department. At the time, he was charged with possession of cocaine, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, destroying/altering/concealing physical evidence and having no lamps/illuminating devices in his vehicle.

On April 21, 2022st, Judge Donna Goerner sentenced him to a year of probation for the possession of drug paraphernalia charge, $213 in court costs and 25 hours of community service. As of this writing, Dream still needs to serve the rest of is probation.

