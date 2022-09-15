WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW To Present Live Matches At Tokyo Game Show Over The Weekend, List Of Wrestlers Involved (Including Non-AEW Talents)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 15, 2022

AEW will be presenting live matches at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend as part of the effort to promote the upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever.

The AEW Japan Twitter account revealed the list of talent involved. They include:

  • Christopher Daniels
  • Riho
  • Michael Nakazawa
  • Konosuke Takeshita
  • Yuka Sakazaki
  • Maki Itoh
  • Chris Brookes (from DDT)
  • Yuki Ueno (from DDT)
  • Hikari Noa (from TJPW)
  • Hagane Shinnoh (from Choco Pro)


