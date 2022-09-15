AEW To Present Live Matches At Tokyo Game Show Over The Weekend, List Of Wrestlers Involved (Including Non-AEW Talents)

AEW will be presenting live matches at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend as part of the effort to promote the upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever.
The AEW Japan Twitter account revealed the list of talent involved. They include:
東京ゲームショウ2022の #AEWFightForever ご紹介ブースに、素晴らしい選手をお迎えして #AEW エキシビションマッチを行うことになりました。— AEW ジャパン (@AEW_jp) September 15, 2022
日時：16（金）17（土）18（日）13〜16時
会場：幕張メッセ【6-S01】
さらなる詳細は @THQNordicJapan をご覧ください。#TGS2022 #THQNordic #AEWgames pic.twitter.com/umrUuMGDfZ
