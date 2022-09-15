WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
EC3 Releases Statement About Velveteen Dream's Response To His Accusations

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 15, 2022

EC3 Releases Statement About Velveteen Dream's Response To His Accusations

EC3 has issued a statement to the folks over at PWInsider, responding to Velveteen Dream's statements about him in response to his previous accusations.

“In life, I forgive everyone for everything that has been done to me.

I personally have never failed a drug test from any employer, nor been arrested for drug usage, paraphernalia, assault, battery, or any inappropriate behavior.

My forgiveness includes Patrick Clark for setting up a video recording device in the bathroom of my home.

As far as any other accusations and allegations against him, I hope that he finds the help he needs.”

-ec3

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #ec3 #velveteen dream

