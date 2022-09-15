EC3 Releases Statement About Velveteen Dream's Response To His Accusations

EC3 has issued a statement to the folks over at PWInsider, responding to Velveteen Dream's statements about him in response to his previous accusations.
“In life, I forgive everyone for everything that has been done to me.
I personally have never failed a drug test from any employer, nor been arrested for drug usage, paraphernalia, assault, battery, or any inappropriate behavior.
My forgiveness includes Patrick Clark for setting up a video recording device in the bathroom of my home.
As far as any other accusations and allegations against him, I hope that he finds the help he needs.”
-ec3
