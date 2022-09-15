NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Will Broadcast On FITE TV

FITE TV has put out the following announcement:
NJPW is coming live on FITE with the biggest event before the Stardome event – it’s Rumble on 44th Street, and that is not all, this year there is one more event before Rumble on 44th Street and it’s NJPW: The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street – A Halloween Special!
Tune in, order today the NJPW: Rumble on 44th Street Bundle at a great price! Save $10 and enjoy the two thrilling, full of excitement and action events live on FITE!
October 27th
8pm ET – NJPW: The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street
October 28th
8pm ET – NJPW: Rumble on 44th Street
These are two nights with New Japan Pro Wrestling that you do not want to miss!
The event will take place from the Palladium in New York on October 27-28: Rumble on 44th Street.
