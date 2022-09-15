NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Will Broadcast On FITE TV

FITE TV has put out the following announcement:

NJPW is coming live on FITE with the biggest event before the Stardome event – it’s Rumble on 44th Street, and that is not all, this year there is one more event before Rumble on 44th Street and it’s NJPW: The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street – A Halloween Special!

Tune in, order today the NJPW: Rumble on 44th Street Bundle at a great price! Save $10 and enjoy the two thrilling, full of excitement and action events live on FITE!

October 27th

8pm ET – NJPW: The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street

October 28th

8pm ET – NJPW: Rumble on 44th Street

These are two nights with New Japan Pro Wrestling that you do not want to miss!