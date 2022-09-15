Four Suspensions Lifted Following AEW All Out Media Scrum Incident

According to a report from F4WOnline: Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa are now no longer suspended from All Elite Wrestler as the investigation has cleared them of any wrongdoing and concluded that they were were only there to try and break up the fight.

The report also reveals that Pat Buck was actually back at Dynamite this past week.

CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Ace Steel remain suspended indefinitely and their status remains "up in the air."

If more information comes out, we'll keep you posted.