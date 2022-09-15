Anthony Bowens Wants To Be AEW's First Gay Champion

Anthony Bowens was recently interviewed by The Sports Courier, where he discussed inclusivity being a reason behind him feeling comfortable coming into AEW.

“It’s one of the things that attracted me to come into AEW when I came here as an extra before I was signed. I saw people like Sonny Kiss and Nyla Rose just walking around being themselves without judgement and people being inclusive with them and there was no fear for them at all. That was super important to me for wherever I would land at the time. There’s never a time at work where I’m consciously thinking about it, it’s something that’s openly celebrated. I bring it up openly in front of my friends and co-workers, so we’ve come a long way on inclusiveness in locker rooms and such. Fans from time to time, we still have got work to do but it’s been overwhelmingly positive. I take that responsibility of being an out athlete very seriously because I’d like to show that you can be an successful openly gay professional athlete without it being the center of attention or center of focus. At times, it is important to bring it up. For example, next week Max and I are gonna fight for our lives in this match and we also wanna bring home gold and if we do, I end up being AEW’s first gay champion, which is something that I would be super proud of.”