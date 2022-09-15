Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Kevin Owens, During WWE Rivals Tapings, Asked "If I Thought That Sucked, Can I Say It?"

Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke on the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie about Kevin Owens' honesty going into taping segments for WWE Rivals on A&E.

“He did some episodes of WWE Rivals, and if it was a rivalry he didn’t like, he straight up shit on it, on the show. Nobody has had the balls to do that. Everybody else is company line, company line, and he said at the top of the show to the producer, he goes, hey, if I thought that this sucked, can I say that? And the producer kind of ghosted up, got scared, and I love Kevin Owens so I was like, dude, say it. He goes, OK. The producer looked at me, I go bro, if it’s too much just edit it out, he’s not going to just totally dump on it, but when it was things that he felt strongly about, he gave his honest, no WWE corporate line, he was just like, yo, I thought this rivalry and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret Hart, spoiler, we’re doing that one, it should have started here, this guy should have won here, he straight up challenged the booking of it, and I’m like, this is great.”

