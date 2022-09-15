WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 15, 2022

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals Kevin Owens, During WWE Rivals Tapings, Asked "If I Thought That Sucked, Can I Say It?"

Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke on the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie about Kevin Owens' honesty going into taping segments for WWE Rivals on A&E.

“He did some episodes of WWE Rivals, and if it was a rivalry he didn’t like, he straight up shit on it, on the show. Nobody has had the balls to do that. Everybody else is company line, company line, and he said at the top of the show to the producer, he goes, hey, if I thought that this sucked, can I say that? And the producer kind of ghosted up, got scared, and I love Kevin Owens so I was like, dude, say it. He goes, OK. The producer looked at me, I go bro, if it’s too much just edit it out, he’s not going to just totally dump on it, but when it was things that he felt strongly about, he gave his honest, no WWE corporate line, he was just like, yo, I thought this rivalry and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bret Hart, spoiler, we’re doing that one, it should have started here, this guy should have won here, he straight up challenged the booking of it, and I’m like, this is great.”

On JBL and Owens getting into debates:

“And JBL, who is uber-knowledgeable, but the company man, started defending the position of the booking, and it was so cool watching them go because there was respect between the two men, 100%, but they had a respectful debate back and forth, first time that has happened on an episode and we got them for five episodes, and that’s how he was, every one, he should have been on it from jump street.”


