Abadon No Longer Debuting For TJPW Following Visa Issues

Tokyo Joshi Pro has announced that Abadon is no longer set to debut on their September 16th event.
You can read the translation below.
[Notice of cancellation of Abaddon's visit to Japan]
Abaddon's visit to Japan, which had been announced for tomorrow's TJPW Shinjuku tournament, has been cancelled.
Originally, she was scheduled to come to Japan to participate in a match at another event held at the same time.
However, there was a problem with obtaining a visa to participate in the event, and although we were trying to resolve it until today, unfortunately, the visit to Japan itself was cancelled.
We apologize for the inconvenience. Next time, I hope that TJPW will contact you directly and proceed so that we can participate in the race.
I'm heartbroken.— Abadon_AEW (@abadon_AEW) September 15, 2022
We will do this in the future 🧡 https://t.co/2Oegr7nx0j
しかし、そのイベント出場に関するVISA取得にトラブルが発生し、本日まで解決に努めておりましたが、残念ながら来日自体がキャンセルとなってしまいました。— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) September 15, 2022
ご迷惑をおかけして申し訳ございません。次回はTJPWが直接コンタクトを取り、参戦を実現できるよう進めていけたらと考えています。#tjpw
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com