WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Abadon No Longer Debuting For TJPW Following Visa Issues

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 15, 2022

Abadon No Longer Debuting For TJPW Following Visa Issues

Tokyo Joshi Pro has announced that Abadon is no longer set to debut on their September 16th event.

You can read the translation below.

[Notice of cancellation of Abaddon's visit to Japan]

Abaddon's visit to Japan, which had been announced for tomorrow's TJPW Shinjuku tournament, has been cancelled.

Originally, she was scheduled to come to Japan to participate in a match at another event held at the same time.

However, there was a problem with obtaining a visa to participate in the event, and although we were trying to resolve it until today, unfortunately, the visit to Japan itself was cancelled.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Next time, I hope that TJPW will contact you directly and proceed so that we can participate in the race.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #tjpw #abadon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78503/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer