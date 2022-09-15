Abadon No Longer Debuting For TJPW Following Visa Issues

Tokyo Joshi Pro has announced that Abadon is no longer set to debut on their September 16th event.

You can read the translation below.

[Notice of cancellation of Abaddon's visit to Japan] Abaddon's visit to Japan, which had been announced for tomorrow's TJPW Shinjuku tournament, has been cancelled. Originally, she was scheduled to come to Japan to participate in a match at another event held at the same time. However, there was a problem with obtaining a visa to participate in the event, and although we were trying to resolve it until today, unfortunately, the visit to Japan itself was cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. Next time, I hope that TJPW will contact you directly and proceed so that we can participate in the race.