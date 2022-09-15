SPOILERS: WWE NXT 2.0. Taping for September 20th, 2022

Our friends over at Rajah.com have got spoilers for the September 20th, 2022 episode of WWE NXT:

- Nathan Frazer def. Axiom to tie their Best Of 3 Series to 1 match a piece.

- Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne) def. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley.

- Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) make their way down to the ring for a promo. A masked woman with a hoodie on is seen watching from the back of the crowd. This may have been the person seen getting a smiley button from The Dyad in the background of a backstage segment earlier this month that also featured Kiana James and Arianna Grace. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade then interrupt and challenge The Dyad to a match.

- The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) def. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade.

- Cora Jade def. Wendy Choo. After the match, Lash Legend makes her way down to the ring and attacks Wendy Choo and leaves her laying in the middle of the ring while Jade laughed from the entrance-way.

- Chase U (Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward) def. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. After the match, Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward joined Thea Hail for a big celebration in the crowd with the Chase University student section.

- Oro Mensah (F.K.A. Oliver Carter) def. Grayson Waller, thanks to an assist from Apollo Crews. Crews is shown with a tear coming down from his cheek under the eye Waller injured a few weeks ago.

- JD McDonagh def. Tyler Bate. WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his way down to the ring after the match for a face-off with JD, but Ilja Dragunov interrupts for a huge reaction and he appears to be no longer injured. The three faced off in the ring to end the episode.