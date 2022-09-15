Eric Bischoff Comments On How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn't In The Group

During the most recent 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed on how big nWo would have been if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man if Hogan didn't accept:

“I think it still would have been, if it would have been Sting, I think people would look back at it and go, wow, that was really cool, that was a great story, that was a great angle, because of the way Scott and Kevin came in and the mystery, there hadn’t been a mystery in wrestling for a long time at that point,” Bischoff said. “I think people were asking the question, who is the third man. That, in and of itself, made it a good angle, or a good storyline, I think, better way to say it, but it certainly wouldn’t have had the impact, nothing against Sting, Sting is a phenomenal performer, nothing but respect for him, but Hogan turning heel, nothing, no one could have made a bigger impact in that moment than Hulk Hogan. And that’s why we’re still talking about it today.”