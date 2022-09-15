AEW Rampage SPOILERS For Friday

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode that will air on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

- Darby Allin defeated Matt Hardy. Post-match, Brody King came out with Julia Hart attacked Hardy with a lariat. King said that just because Allin & Sting bit the head off the snake, doesn’t mean there’s still venom in the fangs. He challenged Sting and Allin to a no DQ match next week at Grand Slam.

- Claudio Castagnoli, with Wheeler Yuta, came out for a promo where Castagnoli said that while Yuta lost the ROH Pure Championship last week, but he would win it back. He said that after next week’s Grand Slam, there will be two world champions in the Blackpool Combat Club. Chris Jericho said the one place he was never champion was in Ring of Honor, and seven world titles was not enough, he wanted “ocho”. He challenged Castagnoli for a match on Dynamite, with Castagnoli accepting.

- A backstage promo had Jade Cargill say she didn’t have any competition. Diamante challenged her to a match next week, and said she wouldn’t be coming alone.

- Penelope Ford defeated Willow Nightingale

- Ethan Page defeated Danhausen