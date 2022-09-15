Bianca Belair Reveals Who She Would Put Into A Faction Of Her Own

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes, where she revealed who she would want in a faction of her own in WWE.
“If I could put together a stable with the women’s division that we have now... It’s rough because we have so many amazing women, but I think I will have the strong-EST stable, me, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel [Rodriguez]. Who could take that down?”
Bianca Belair has retained her WWE RAW Women's Championship! In an open challenge, Belair was able to defeat Sonya Deville and keep her title.
