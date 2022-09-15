WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bianca Belair Reveals Who She Would Put Into A Faction Of Her Own

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 15, 2022

Bianca Belair Reveals Who She Would Put Into A Faction Of Her Own

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes, where she revealed who she would want in a faction of her own in WWE.

“If I could put together a stable with the women’s division that we have now... It’s rough because we have so many amazing women, but I think I will have the strong-EST stable, me, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel [Rodriguez]. Who could take that down?”

Source: 411Mania.com
#wwe #bianca belair

