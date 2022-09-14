WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated Match Card For 9/16/2022 Episode Of AEW Rampage

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 14, 2022

AEW has announced the match card for this Friday's AEW Rampage.

  • ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Josh Woods
  • Darby Allin vs. Matt Hardy
  • Ethan Page vs. Danhausen
  • Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

The next episode of AEW Rampage will take place on September 16th, 2022 on TNT.

Bryan Danielson Wants The World Title Because He Loves Big Championship Matches More Than Being "The Top Guy"

Bryan Danielson was recently interviewed by Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated and spoke about his love of big title matches in pro wrest [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 14, 2022 03:36PM


Tags: #aew

