AEW Dynamite Live Results (September 15, 2022) 

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means! It’s time for another hugely important episode of Dynamite for the AEW World Championship with two semi-finals ahead of crowning a champion next week at Grand Slam. On one side we get Danielson vs Jericho and the other, Moxley vs Guevara and somewhere in-between we’ll also get a tag match involving the Interim AEW Women’s World Champion and three ladies eyeing that gold. So, with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone & Taz on commentary tonight in Albany, New York, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Semi-Final

As expected, the show begins with William Regal on commentary and Wild Thing playing to signal Jon Moxley’s arrival. The heart and soul of AEW makes his way to the ring slowly as always, soaking in the crowd's adulation on his way down. He’s followed to the ring by Sammy Guevara who comes out alone for once, I can’t see that lasting. The bell rings and the crowd break into a loud Moxley chant and Sammy evades the audience favourite to escape the ring. He composes himself before returning to the ring and locking up with the former world champion and getting taken down to the mat and bullied immediately. They end up on their feet and fighting to the corner where Sammy takes over with strikes, getting Moxley down briefly but getting too cocky and turning around into a King Kong Lariat that turns him inside out. The two men then begin to exchange chops and palm strikes and then elbows and forearms before Sammy sends him to the outside before hitting the Tope Con Hilo and then a Tornado before tossing Moxley into the ring steps and then stomping at this face to send us to break. Sammy wastes a lot of time posturing and allowing Jon to recover so Moxley soon fights his way back on the outside, tossing Guevara over the timekeeper’s table and then suplexing him on the floor. Sammy fights back with misdirection and tosses Moxley into the ring post before returning him into the ring for a two count. Moxley manages to catch him in a sleeper but Sammy escapes using the corner and lays in a chop too.

We return to the match as Sammy gets Moxley up on the apron for a Piledriver but Jon is having none of it, countering and driving Sammy into the apron head first. Moxley crawls back into the ring and Sammy avoids getting counted out at seven but Moxley meets him with lariats in the corner before hoisting Sammy up top and attacking him with fingernails and teeth before bringing Sammy down with a Butterfly Suplex for two. Moxley counters into a Kimura then an Arm Bar but Sammy counters into a Boston Crab. They separate and Sammy gets on top with his double jump cutter but Moxley kicks out at 2.9! Guevara tries for the GTH and Moxley snatches him down into a Bulldog Choke. Sammy escapes but the Hammer & Anvil Elbows catch him and Moxley goes for the King Kong Lariat again only for Guevara to counter with a Spanish Fly for two! Guevara tries to go up top to follow up but instead Moxley brings him down with an Avalanche German Suplex. Anna Jay A.S and Tay Melo head down the ramp for the distraction, Tay landing a low blow but Moxley still kicks out of the roll up at two! Sammy goes up top again and tries for a Senton Atomico but misses and Jon Moxley almost pins Sammy with the Seatbelt pin! Sammy fires in some elbows but Moxley absorbs everything Sammy has and returns fire until Sammy pulls out a Knee Strike and a Thrust Kick but when he goes for the GTH, Moxley escapes and lands the Death Rider to win! Great match to start the night!

MJF Promo

We’re told before break that MJF is making a scene and demanding a microphone and when we return his music plays over the speakers. He soon emerges and he’s in a much fouler mood than when he emerged last week. He heads to the ring and begins to address Moxley saying that he hasn’t slept for seven days because Moxley isn’t scared of him. Max tells Jon that he’s not the same kid he was 2 years ago and then turns on Moxley for his childhood, running him down for being bullied and beaten up. He says that is why Moxley puts on a front and it’s a good one but Max doesn’t buy it because Moxley is still a poor little boy and then he pulls at the low hanging fruit of the alcohol abuse. Max compliments Moxley for slaying his demons but MJF says his brain is more dangerous than addiction. He then extends the warning to Danielson and Jericho too that bad things happen to people in Max’s way. To close, Max reminds us of Moxley’s demon promo when he first came back and says that if Moxley doesn’t tread lightly, he’ll find out Max is that demon and can’t be slayed.

MJF then turns to his little gang that Stokely Hathaway curated, putting Hathaway over as his best friend and calling them The Firm. They come out and head down to the ring to join MJF before Stokely takes over, telling the crowd they’re going to hear some gospel. He says he’s the man that got MJF back into AEW to take what’s rightfully his. He says this group will be here for MJF but when he doesn’t need them, they’ll split apart. Stokely says he’s not a manager, just a friend of MJF before saying he has all the gossip in AEW to blackmail people. Hathaway goes through all of his recruits and puts them over one at a time and stating their goals before telling AEW to run with them or from them.

Jungle Boy vs Jay Lethal w/ Sonjay Dutt & Satnam Singh

We get a brief video package explaining why we have this match. Jungle Boy put out an open challenge that Jay Lethal is accepting. Both men make their entrances and the match begins with a lock up with neither man coming out on top necessarily but Lethal is clearly underestimating his opponent before they exchange strikes and then Lethal has to pull out his counters. JB does the same and gets on top with an Arm Drag and a Thrust Kick. Lethal tries for a Figure Four but Jungle Boy counters into a pin and after a scuffle, Lethal spills to the outside. Jungle Boy goes for the Tope Suicida but Satnam Singh stands between the competitors to stop him. Satnam and Sonjay Dutt run distraction and that allows Lethal to take over, sending him to the floor from the top rope as we head to break. Lethal dominates Jungle Boy throughout the commercials as commentary question whether he’s come back too early. Even when he manages to get some offence in, Lethal shuts him down and put him on the back foot again.

When we return, it’s still much of the same as Lethal is punishing Jungle Boy using the turnbuckles but JB manages to fire back with a huge lariat to take Lethal down for a double down. The two men exchange forearms on their knees, fighting to their feet until Jungle Boy lands a Flying Elbow but can’t follow up with a Suplex as his back gives out. Lethal tries for the Lethal Injection but JB gets an adrenaline rush and lands the Comebacker Lariat and a Brainbuster for two. JB takes Lethal up top where Jay escapes and then brings him down with an Avalanche Russian Leg Sweep for two. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection again but Jungle Boy counters, looking for a Killswitch until Jay lands the Lethal Combination. JB rolls out and gets hit with a Tope Suicida then an Elbow Drop from the top rope where JB kicks out again. Lethal goes for a Pump Kick but gets caught in a Snare Trap. Sonjay distracts him and gets taken out but Lethal attacks again only to get caught in another Snare Trap and has to submit.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Matt DiMartino

Hobbs comes out to face DiMartino, already in the ring and from Albany, and makes light work of him with a Spinebuster in seconds.

Hobbs demands the microphone after the match and the crowd call for Ricky Starks. Hobbs says he beat Ricky at All Out and says that Starks is tough but it took Hobbs 4:35 to beat him. Hobbs says now that Starks is done, it’s time for a new chapter in the book of Hobbs starting tonight.

Ricky appears in the crowd, making his way to the ring looking calm until he gets ringside, dodging security and taking Starks out of the ring with strikes, even using the mic to do as much damage as possible.